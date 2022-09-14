Bismarck man to see two years in prison for cooking oil apartment fire

34-year-old Justin Linder
34-year-old Justin Linder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison after police say he started an apartment fire.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Justin Linder started a fire last September by boiling cooking oil. Court documents report he told police he intended to throw the oil on gang members trying to kick down his door. No injuries in the fire were reported. Linder’s unit was damaged.

Linder pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Tuesday.

Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced him to two years with credit for 168 days already served.

