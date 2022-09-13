Williston Innovation Academy students walk 110 flights of stairs in honor of 9-11

Williston Innovation Academy students stair climb
Williston Innovation Academy students stair climb(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - What happened to America on September 11 continues to impact everyone, including those who were not yet born. On Monday, students at the ASB Innovation Academy honored the victims of the attacks by climbing stairs.

Students in Tyler Deering’s US History class walked a total of 110 flights of stairs, signifying the number of floors inside the World Trade Center. Some were paired together to project how difficult it would have been for some to escape the building. Deering says it’s important for students to understand the gravity of what happened.

“With history in general, that’s the best way we can get kids involved and really understand the impact of things is to have them walk through and experience it themselves. Otherwise, they are just going to see it as another class and they are going to think of it and just come out the other end because they aren’t experiencing what they experienced back then,” said Deering.

Peter Hardcastle was one of the students who participated. While he wasn’t born yet, the stories and photos he saw during class showed how grave that day was.

“[Teachers] said that it was a really scary event. Nowhere felt safe because they attacked America’s capital. It was really scary because if they were going to attack America, nowhere was really safe. Being there at that time would have been life-changing,” said Hardcastle.

As part of their assignment, students spoke to the entire school, explaining the events and when they happened.

Deering says most of the students were born about eight years after September 11. He was born in 2000.

