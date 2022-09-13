As a rail strike looms, ND senators hope to avoid ‘major, major blow’ to economy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday, economic reports indicated inflation isn’t going anywhere. The strain on the economy could be intensified if railway workers decide to strike later this week.

$2 billion. That’s how much a railway strike could cost the U.S. per day, and North Dakota’s senators warn it could “seriously impact North Dakotans, potentially leading to shortages of food at the grocery stores, gas at the gas pumps, and fuel to power electric generating plants, not to mention the impact on prices for consumers.”

The White House has been in talks with railroads and unions since July to keep railroad commerce moving.

“Just yesterday, while he was in Boston, the president called both the Unions and the companies to avert a strike,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Ten of 12 rail unions have agreed to a deal, but the remaining two say the railroads are refusing to negotiate on improved working conditions, describing their behavior as “corporate terrorism.”

On the other hand, the railroads say employees have ample time off to care for themselves and their families.

One thing that could stop a strike: action from Congress.

“Because there is a deal that’s been supported by the president, and it’s been supported by all the railroads, and it’s been supported by nearly all the unions, Republicans are offering up a bill that could codify that deal. And if we could pass that, and know that the president would sign it, we could avoid a major, major blow,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.

The last time Congress broke a railway strike was 30 years ago.

Last week, The American Trucking Association urged Congress to act. They say, “Idling all 7,000 long-distance daily freight trains in the U.S. would require more than 460,000 additional long-haul trucks every day, which is not possible based on equipment availability and an existing shortage of 80,000 drivers.” If both sides can’t agree on terms, the unions will strike on Friday.

