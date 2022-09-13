As a rail strike looms, ND senators hope to avoid ‘major, major blow’ to economy

Senator Kevin Cramer
Senator Kevin Cramer(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday, economic reports indicated inflation isn’t going anywhere. The strain on the economy could be intensified if railway workers decide to strike later this week.

$2 billion. That’s how much a railway strike could cost the U.S. per day, and North Dakota’s senators warn it could “seriously impact North Dakotans, potentially leading to shortages of food at the grocery stores, gas at the gas pumps, and fuel to power electric generating plants, not to mention the impact on prices for consumers.”

The White House has been in talks with railroads and unions since July to keep railroad commerce moving.

“Just yesterday, while he was in Boston, the president called both the Unions and the companies to avert a strike,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Ten of 12 rail unions have agreed to a deal, but the remaining two say the railroads are refusing to negotiate on improved working conditions, describing their behavior as “corporate terrorism.”

On the other hand, the railroads say employees have ample time off to care for themselves and their families.

One thing that could stop a strike: action from Congress.

“Because there is a deal that’s been supported by the president, and it’s been supported by all the railroads, and it’s been supported by nearly all the unions, Republicans are offering up a bill that could codify that deal. And if we could pass that, and know that the president would sign it, we could avoid a major, major blow,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.

The last time Congress broke a railway strike was 30 years ago.

Last week, The American Trucking Association urged Congress to act. They say, “Idling all 7,000 long-distance daily freight trains in the U.S. would require more than 460,000 additional long-haul trucks every day, which is not possible based on equipment availability and an existing shortage of 80,000 drivers.” If both sides can’t agree on terms, the unions will strike on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Sue Entzel at her pretrial hearing
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers raise concerns
Thomas Schmidt accused of intending to deliver fentanyl
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead

Latest News

Raccoon
Rabid raccoon at the Maddock Bar last Tuesday
off the beaten path guitars
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – musical instruments from unique items
off the beaten path: pledge of allediance
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – pledge of allegiance in Medina
Vaccine generic image
Minot gets access to the latest COVID booster