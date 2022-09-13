Possible railroad worker strike could have detrimental impacts for ND agriculture

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers are starting to bring in the 2022 crop, and thanks to lots of spring moisture and a good growing season, yields and quality are good. But now a non-weather-related issue could disrupt the harvest.

These trains might not be moving at the end of the week as railroad workers are preparing for a possible strike on Friday. And farmers across the state could be heavily impacted by a work stoppage.

“A potential rail strike could be extremely detrimental getting our corn to its end users,” said Jean Henning, executive director of ND Corn Utilization Council.

Besides being unable to ship commodities, overflow at grain elevators could be another major problem if a strike were to happen. Farmers would have to find storage areas on their farms if elevators become full.

“There is such a backlog in traffic that it will take a long time to get things back to normal. It might get to a point where they quit just taking grain,” said Stu Letcher, executive vice president of ND Grain Dealers Association.

North Dakota agricultural exports are very dependent on the railroad. If the strike were to happen, farmers could face economic problems such as losing business or selling to markets at a lower price.

“There is only so many you can truck to and still be competitive, so essentially you would be out of those markets,” said Jim Peterson, policy and marketing director for the ND Wheat Commission.

Railway workers are demanding more sick time and fewer penalties for missing work for things such as doctor’s visits. The deadline to reach an agreement is midnight on Friday.

80% of North Dakota’s grain and oil seed production is exported out of the state.

