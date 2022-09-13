PCRA rodeo update

PRCA world standings
PRCA world standings(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The end of September marks the end of the PRCA regular season, and the reason why that’s so important is the top 15 in each event qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.

Mandan’s Ty Breuer has won enough in the last week to be sitting on top of the cut line. He’s 15th in the world bareback riding standings with $91,296 in official earnings. Breuer is trying to make it to the finals in Las Vegas for the sixth time in his pro career.

The chances of making the National Finals Rodeo for a couple of local steer wrestlers are a little more remote.

Cameron Morman of Glen Ullin is 20th in the world with $62,489, which is up a couple of places this week and Carrington’s Bridger Anderson is number 22 in the standings with $61,035.

