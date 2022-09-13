Papa’s Pumpkin Patch pops up for another year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Papa’s Pumpkin Patch held an opening ceremony Sunday for its 39th season. The pumpkin patch began in 1983 with a small area for school groups to come and pick out a pumpkin. It has grown to accommodate more than 60,000 guests during a six-week season.

Over the years, the patch has grown, and so has the need for helping hands.

“Important family and friends that we call Papa’s family, and then it takes almost 2,000 volunteers from the time we begin setting up, running our season, and then tearing it down at the end of the season,” said Cory Finneman, a family operator and manager at Papa’s Pumpkin Patch.

Sally Grenz has been volunteering since 2011.

“It’s just fun to work with children, and with the adults that are volunteering because some I don’t get to see from year to year, but then I get to see them,” said Sally Grenz, a volunteer.

The volunteers and family members begin building in the workshop in July. Each year there are new additions to the pumpkin patch.

“My favorite part of the pumpkin patch is creating the canvas for opening, is what I say, so getting everything ready for opening day. So, we get a lot of oooh’s and aah’s, and people commenting about how great it looks,” said Finneman.

The new additions each year keep guests coming back for more, multiple times a season.

“I have four little girls. We come a couple of times a week. A pass is well worth your money. There’s so many activities to do while you’re here,” said Jessica Glasser, a visitor at the pumpkin patch.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch sells more than 20,000 pumpkins each season.

It’s still early in the harvest season for the pumpkins, but in the next two weeks, the patch will be full of all the different pumpkin and gourd variations.

Finneman recommends attendees get their pumpkins early because, in the past four seasons, they’ve run out of pumpkins.

