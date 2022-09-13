New Medicare option expands across North Dakota

NextBlue of North Dakota's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
NextBlue of North Dakota's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota.

The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.

The network for NextBlue is expanded to cover most health systems in the state, as well as Sanford, Trinity, Essentia, and Altru.

“Our plan is for continued expansion and growth, with the ultimate goal of offering valuable Medicare Advantage plans to those eligible for Medicare across the state,” said NextBlue President Beth West.

You can learn more at NextBlueND.com.

