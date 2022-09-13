More than 800 fall wild turkey licenses available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish says more than 800 licenses are still available for the fall wild turkey lottery.

Licenses will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

The fall turkey season runs from October 8 to January 1, 2023.

