More than 800 fall wild turkey licenses available
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish says more than 800 licenses are still available for the fall wild turkey lottery.
Licenses will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.
The fall turkey season runs from October 8 to January 1, 2023.
