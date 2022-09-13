More than 800 fall wild turkey licenses available

More than 800 fall turkey licenses available
More than 800 fall turkey licenses available(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish says more than 800 licenses are still available for the fall wild turkey lottery.

Licenses will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

The fall turkey season runs from October 8 to January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Sue Entzel at her pretrial hearing
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers raise concerns
Thomas Schmidt accused of intending to deliver fentanyl
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
Updated flood map in Bismarck
FEMA releases new flood map, adds about 1,100 structures in south Bismarck

Latest News

NextBlue of North Dakota's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
New Medicare option expands across North Dakota
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council
Legislators, Unmanned Aerial System officials form non-profit organization to promote autonomous efforts
Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case