Minot gets access to the latest COVID booster

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot has received the latest COVID-19 booster shot meant to better protect people from variants.

The second COVID booster is recommended by the CDC and is becoming available across the country.

It is available to all groups and can be given at least two months after completing the primary vaccine or previous booster.

Flu vaccines are also available for people 65 and older.

“We are awaiting shipments and that should some be made available to the community,” said Lisa Clute, executive director

The flu vaccine will be open to more people after more of it comes in.

