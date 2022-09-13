Memphis tragedy reminds Bismarck runners to keep safety top of mind

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the Bismarck Marathon approaches, many people have been logging their miles any time they can — sometimes in the early morning hours.

Just weeks ago, the running world was stunned with the news of Eliza Fletcher who never returned home from her pre-dawn run in Memphis, Tennessee. Despite the tragic abduction and murder, runners in Bismarck remain committed to their passion.

“It’s not going to stop us or scare us, but it’s still is in the back of my mind and I think as a female runner it’s always been in the back of my mind, like you just never know,” said one Bismarck runner who wished to remain anonymous.

They said they use running as a form of stress relief and have found a community to share their lives with, from kids to weekend plans. But they also keep each other safe.

“I would just say our biggest safety is in numbers with the group of us, and then being well lit,” said another Bismarck runner.

This group consists of working women and working moms who want to take time to take care of themselves so they can take care of others. But know what happened in Memphis could happen here.

“That definitely hit us and definitely made us think probably a little bit more about our surrounds and making sure we’re grouping up,” one runner elaborated.

Keeping yourself safe while running is not exclusive to women, men also need to pay attention to their instincts. Lynn Beiswanger has been running for 23 years all over the U.S. and said he’s found himself in some startling situations and offers this simple advice.

“If you feel uncomfortable, something’s wrong, it doesn’t feel right, then take yourself out of that situation. Don’t stay there, just leave,” said Beiswanger.

This running group says they keep themselves safe by, most importantly, running in a group and by wearing lights and reflective gear and running on well-traveled and well-lit roads. The North Dakota Safety Council says for solo runners it’s paramount to be aware of what’s happening around you.

“A lot of people love to run with earbuds, right, or headphones or anything else. But now I can’t hear anybody coming behind me. I can’t hear a vehicle pulling up behind me, so you’re increasing your level of risk,” said Don Moseman, the training director at the North Dakota Safety Council.

Although these runners say they feel safe in Bismarck, what happened in Memphis has reminded them to stay alert, but they refuse to let fear control them or take away what they love to do. The North Dakota Safety Council offers self-protection courses, for information on training sessions for your staff or organization.

