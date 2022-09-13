Legislators, Unmanned Aerial System officials form non-profit organization to promote autonomous efforts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota has become a leader in unmanned aerial systems, and a newly formed non-profit group looks to further showcase what autonomous systems can do.

The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council was created for the purpose of promoting use cases for the UAS industry, as well as to provide outreach to communities. State representatives Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck) and Todd Porter (R-Mandan) pushed to create the council. They say the industry needs an organization similar to other groups like the Petroleum Council or Lignite Energy Council. Vice President of Membership Stacey Mesteth says North Dakota’s government and geography make autonomous systems enticing to companies.

“In the past, when I’ve traveled around the country to any UAS event, people were being kind of jealous of our ecosystem. North Dakota is really known for being innovative in this field,” said Mesteth.

The council is currently finalizing board positions. Their first official event will be held during the ND UAS Summit in October.

