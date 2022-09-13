Farmtok TikTok creator gains a following in Rolla, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Tim Mickelson’s kids joined TikTok, he decided to also give the platform a go. What he didn’t realize was with just one quick download, he would gain upwards of 10,000 followers.

Tim Mickelson and a friend wondered what it would be like to farm in other states on a road trip twenty years ago. Now, thanks to the TikTok platform, he’s connecting with producers from all over the country about the ups and downs of farming and ranching.

“I started corresponding with farmers from even 40 miles away that I never knew, and were relatively close, and being part of the Farmtok family,” said Tim Mickelson, producer.

The conversations range from farming techniques to friendships.

“We compare soil types, we compare machinery, land values, returns on investments, and humor,” said Mickelson.

Some of the conversations have turned into a community forum for producers.

“And it is interesting, you get to know their family, their farm, what they raise. Some of them, you even get to know if they’re having a bad day, you can kind of call it out on them, and see that,” said Mickelson.

Mickelson even traveled to Nebraska to connect and hopes to have more meetups in the future during the off-season.

“It’s been fun. I’ve met several of them in person,” said Mickelson.

Farmtok also has helped viewers understand the link between farm-to-table food production better.

“Asking totally honest questions that I think are fairly entry-level questions or elementary questions, but we as producers, we take a lot of stuff for granted, like we’re mixed in with this every day,” said Mickelson.

Farmtok created a community of support for when things are tough for producers and gives them an outlet to connect with others that face similar challenges in farming.

“There’s a lot of stress. There’s financial stress, there’s social stress, there’s anxiety with the weather, with every issue that you can think of,” said Mickelson.

Mickelson always wanted to start a blog about agriculture, but now he has found his niche by spreading his day-to-day thoughts on TikTok.

To keep up with Tim Mickelson, you can follow his Tiktok for Farmtok content.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.