Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Gabrielle Goter, a Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney, is no longer employed with Morton County.

Goter was placed on administrative leave by State’s Attorney Allen Koppy in June. She was investigated internally by the Morton County Human Resources Department after a complaint claimed she created a hostile work environment. The department reports the investigation confirmed the allegations. Additionally, it reports that an outside firm, specializing in employment law, also investigated Goter.

County Human Resources Director Wendy Bent released the following statement:

“ASA Goter is a remarkably brilliant prosecutor. Morton County has greatly benefited from her counsel throughout her tenure with our organization. We are genuinely appreciative of her contributions. Now, we must renew our commitment to the remaining Team Members within the States Attorney’s Office and identify long-term positively impactful solutions to improve the overall employee experience.”

Bent adds that the team will be seeking to hire a capable attorney to fill the vacated position. She says pending cases, including the high-profile Chad Isaak appeal worked on by Goter, will be dedicated appropriate resources from current attorneys, surrounding States Attorneys, and the Attorney General’s Office.

Goter is challenging Koppy in the November election.

Your News Leader has reached out to Goter’s attorney for comment.

