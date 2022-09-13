Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case

Gabrielle Goter
Gabrielle Goter(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Gabrielle Goter, a Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney, is no longer employed with Morton County.

Goter was placed on administrative leave by State’s Attorney Allen Koppy in June. She was investigated internally by the Morton County Human Resources Department after a complaint claimed she created a hostile work environment. The department reports the investigation confirmed the allegations. Additionally, it reports that an outside firm, specializing in employment law, also investigated Goter.

County Human Resources Director Wendy Bent released the following statement:

“ASA Goter is a remarkably brilliant prosecutor. Morton County has greatly benefited from her counsel throughout her tenure with our organization. We are genuinely appreciative of her contributions. Now, we must renew our commitment to the remaining Team Members within the States Attorney’s Office and identify long-term positively impactful solutions to improve the overall employee experience.”

Bent adds that the team will be seeking to hire a capable attorney to fill the vacated position. She says pending cases, including the high-profile Chad Isaak appeal worked on by Goter, will be dedicated appropriate resources from current attorneys, surrounding States Attorneys, and the Attorney General’s Office.

Goter is challenging Koppy in the November election.

Your News Leader has reached out to Goter’s attorney for comment.

Previous Coverage: Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Sue Entzel at her pretrial hearing
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers raise concerns
Thomas Schmidt accused of intending to deliver fentanyl
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
Updated flood map in Bismarck
FEMA releases new flood map, adds about 1,100 structures in south Bismarck

Latest News

Williston Innovation Academy students stair climb
Williston Innovation Academy students walk 110 flights of stairs in honor of 9-11
4th Street construction ends
4th Street in Bismarck open to traffic
10PM Sportscast 9/12/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/12/2022
Capped versus uncapped atmosphere
Morse Code of Weather: how a layer of warm air aloft (a ‘cap’) can prohibit thunderstorm development