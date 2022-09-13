Class 11AA & 11A football poll

11AA & 11A football poll
11AA & 11A football poll
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the third week in a row, Class-11AA has a new number one ranked football team in the state. Fargo Shanley is the only undefeated team remaining in North Dakota’s biggest division. The Deacons are on top of the voting conducted by the N.D. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Jamestown is on top of the Class-11A poll. The Blue Jays along with Fargo North are receiving first-place votes.

Class-11AA Football Poll

1. Fargo Shanley (16) — 3-0 Record — 83 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Fargo Davies — 2-1 Record — 57 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Mandan — 2-1 Record — 45 pts — Last week: 1st

4. West Fargo Sheyenne (1) — 2-1 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Minot High — 2-1 Record — 21 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (2-1)

Class-11A Football Poll

1. Jamestown (15) — 3-0 Record — 83 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Fargo North (2) — 3-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Grand Forks Red River — 3-1 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Fargo South — 2-1 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 3rd

5. Valley City — 3-0 Record — 21 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dickinson (2-1)

