Burgum rolls out big plans for childcare in ND

By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced plans Tuesday to draft legislation that would address childcare issues in North Dakota.

Burgum’s plan, which has the support of several lawmakers, will focus on making childcare services more affordable and more widely available, and on improving childcare quality statewide. Burgum says the issue can be boiled down to one problem.

“Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are more children than there are slots, is a simple way to put it,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

The proposal is estimated to cost $70 million to $80 million from 2023 to 2025. Governor Burgum described the investment in young people as vital for the state’s long-term growth, and pointed to the state’s strong economic position when asked about the cost.

