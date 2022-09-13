Burgum to Biden: no student loan forgiveness

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum joined 21 governors from around the country Monday to urge President Joe Biden to withdraw his student loan plan immediately.

In a letter, the governors cited economic concerns, adding, ”At a time when inflation is sky high due to your unprecedented tax-and-spend agenda, your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further, negatively impacting every American.”

Biden’s student loan plan would forgive $10,000 for most borrowers of federal student loans.

