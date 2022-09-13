Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry

Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With just a quick “zap,” anyone can have permanent jewelry attached to themselves. The recent trend has spread all over the country, allowing customers to have permanent necklaces, bracelets, and rings in different colors and charms.

After a girl’s trip with friends, Chelsea Ktytor and her friends wanted something sentimental to remember the trip, but not as invasive as a tattoo. That’s when they got permanent jewelry, and she wanted to give North Dakotans the opportunity to accessorize with it too.

“A lot of people think it’s like a dermal piercing that hurts. No, it’s not actually connected to your skin in any way, it just makes life a lot easier not to have to deal with the tiny clasps, and you’re just always ready to go. It’s always there, and you don’t have to think about it in the morning,” said Chelsea Ktytor, a permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar.

The Bracelet Bar has been in business since May, and Chelsea has already created 1,000 different permanent jewelry combinations. The livable jewelry is meant to last a lifetime but can be easily removed at home. The Bracelet Bar does parties and events all over North Dakota.

More information on the Bracelet Bar can be found on their Facebook page or Instagram page.

