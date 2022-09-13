Bismarck Bobcats start 26th season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bobcats played their first season in Bismarck 26 years ago. This year’s competition begins on September 14 and the regular season runs until April 15.

This is year number 13 for Layne Sedevie to lead the ‘Cats as their head coach. Last season may have been his most stressful. You may remember that Bismarck was in last place during the holidays, but the Bobcats clawed back into the race, and they eventually earned a place in the playoffs.

“I hope we don’t go back there, to be honest with you,” said Layne Sedevie, Bobcats’ head coach & general manager. “It was the tale of two seasons, and I was just really proud of the way the guys stuck with it. We didn’t have many wins at Christmas time and I think everybody wrote us off, but they did a nice job. A lot of guys that hadn’t played at our level and really just stuck with it and you never know until you know, and for us, it was game 60 against our biggest rival and we had to win game 59 against them too.”

The biggest rival is Minot, just in case you didn’t know. Sedevie says the way the end of the season played out, plus being a part of the post-season, it brings a lot of character to the locker room. The Bobcats start the season in the Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.

“It’s crazy, to be honest with you,” said Sedevie. “We play Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Four games in four days. We don’t do that the rest of the year and it’s the biggest stage for the kids. Every Division One school, every Division Three school, every NHL team is there. I do think it’s probably the biggest scouting event and one of the biggest opportunities for these guys as far as getting recruited to the next level.”

At the Showcase, the Bobcats play Lone Star, Oklahoma, Fairbanks and the Minnesota Wilderness. The Central Division schedule begins on September 23 in Aberdeen.

