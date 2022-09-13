Bismarck Bobcats start 26th season

Bismarck Bobcats season starts this week
Bismarck Bobcats season starts this week(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bobcats played their first season in Bismarck 26 years ago. This year’s competition begins on September 14 and the regular season runs until April 15.

This is year number 13 for Layne Sedevie to lead the ‘Cats as their head coach. Last season may have been his most stressful. You may remember that Bismarck was in last place during the holidays, but the Bobcats clawed back into the race, and they eventually earned a place in the playoffs.

“I hope we don’t go back there, to be honest with you,” said Layne Sedevie, Bobcats’ head coach & general manager. “It was the tale of two seasons, and I was just really proud of the way the guys stuck with it. We didn’t have many wins at Christmas time and I think everybody wrote us off, but they did a nice job. A lot of guys that hadn’t played at our level and really just stuck with it and you never know until you know, and for us, it was game 60 against our biggest rival and we had to win game 59 against them too.”

The biggest rival is Minot, just in case you didn’t know. Sedevie says the way the end of the season played out, plus being a part of the post-season, it brings a lot of character to the locker room. The Bobcats start the season in the Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.

“It’s crazy, to be honest with you,” said Sedevie. “We play Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Four games in four days. We don’t do that the rest of the year and it’s the biggest stage for the kids. Every Division One school, every Division Three school, every NHL team is there. I do think it’s probably the biggest scouting event and one of the biggest opportunities for these guys as far as getting recruited to the next level.”

At the Showcase, the Bobcats play Lone Star, Oklahoma, Fairbanks and the Minnesota Wilderness. The Central Division schedule begins on September 23 in Aberdeen.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Sue Entzel at her pretrial hearing
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers raise concerns
Thomas Schmidt accused of intending to deliver fentanyl
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
Updated flood map in Bismarck
FEMA releases new flood map, adds about 1,100 structures in south Bismarck

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 9/12/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/12/2022
11AA & 11A football poll
Class 11AA & 11A football poll
stanley cup mandan
Stanley Cup in Mandan Monday
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: DLB golf’s Lauryn Keller