4th Street in Bismarck open to traffic

4th Street construction ends
4th Street construction ends(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The construction that has blocked off a section of road in downtown Bismarck for a month and half will wrap up at noon on Tuesday.

Crews packed up their equipment on 4th Street from Main Avenue to Thayer Avenue and reopened the section to traffic. It comes just days before crowds are expected for the Downtowner’s Street Fair. Set up will begin Thursday night.

The project had been held up by a number of factors, including weather, supply chain disruptions and the discovery of the remnants of trolley tracks back in early August.

