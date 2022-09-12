Williston’s Semi-Annual Job Fair set for September 22

FILE - Williston's Semi-Annual Job Fair
FILE - Williston's Semi-Annual Job Fair(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - There will be plenty of opportunities for people looking for jobs at Williston’s Semi-Annual Job Fair.

Nearly 90 employers will be on hand to hire potential applicants. Williston’s labor force shrunk significantly due to the pandemic, and Workforce Center Manager Paula Lankford said the fair is a great way at bringing them back.

“Right now we have six jobs in general for every one person looking. Some of those industries have no one looking,” said Lankford.

Besides oil and gas, healthcare and office positions remain in high demand throughout the region.

The Job Fair takes place September 22 at Williston State College. Langford said people should come with a resume on hand.

