Williston High School earns exclusive rights for Frozen: The Musical

Williston High School earns rights to Frozen
Williston High School earns rights to Frozen(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A popular Disney movie will be performed exclusively in Williston next year.

The Williston High School Drama Club has been given the rights to produce a musical based on the hit film Frozen.

They earned it after being chosen in an online competition this summer, where Disney awarded rights to one school in each state.

Drama Advisor Eric Rooke said they competed with more than 300 schools, including several programs in North Dakota.

“It really sets us apart in saying they recognize that we have something really excellent happening here in Williston and we have an opportunity to share that across the country with all these other schools that are doing such great things,” said Eric Rooke, Drama Adviser.

Frozen: The Broadway Musical will take place May 4-7, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in Bismarck to close
King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Knowles Jewelry
The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close
Wheat field
Towner County Sheriff releases new details on investigation into four deaths
Ray Ruschel
‘If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it’; 49-year-old Freshman joins NDSCS Football team

Latest News

Bis-Man Metropolitan Planning Organization study
Bis-Man Metropolitan Planning Organization to study traffic at busy intersections
uttc powwow
52nd Annual United Tribes Technical College International Powwow
Pancakes and Planes
Planes and pancakes for a cause
UTTC International Powwow
52nd Annual United Tribes Technical College International Powwow