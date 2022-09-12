Williston High School earns exclusive rights for Frozen: The Musical

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A popular Disney movie will be performed exclusively in Williston next year.

The Williston High School Drama Club has been given the rights to produce a musical based on the hit film Frozen.

They earned it after being chosen in an online competition this summer, where Disney awarded rights to one school in each state.

Drama Advisor Eric Rooke said they competed with more than 300 schools, including several programs in North Dakota.

“It really sets us apart in saying they recognize that we have something really excellent happening here in Williston and we have an opportunity to share that across the country with all these other schools that are doing such great things,” said Eric Rooke, Drama Adviser.

Frozen: The Broadway Musical will take place May 4-7, 2023.

