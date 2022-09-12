Statewide law enforcement agencies experiencing 9-1-1 service outage
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police says its department is one of many statewide experiencing an emergency phone service outage, impacting 9-1-1 calls Monday morning.
Agencies across North Dakota are working to restore 9-1-1 Call Delivery services. Until then, 9-1-1 calls in Minot will be routed to Williston dispatch. For non-emergency calls, use 701-818-5411.
We will update this story when service is restored.
