Statewide law enforcement agencies experiencing 9-1-1 service outage

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police says its department is one of many statewide experiencing an emergency phone service outage, impacting 9-1-1 calls Monday morning.

Agencies across North Dakota are working to restore 9-1-1 Call Delivery services. Until then, 9-1-1 calls in Minot will be routed to Williston dispatch. For non-emergency calls, use 701-818-5411.

We will update this story when service is restored.

