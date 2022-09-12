Statewide law enforcement agencies experiencing 9-1-1 service outage

9-1-1 Call service outage
9-1-1 Call service outage(MGN)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police says its department is one of many statewide experiencing an emergency phone service outage, impacting 9-1-1 calls Monday morning.

Agencies across North Dakota are working to restore 9-1-1 Call Delivery services. Until then, 9-1-1 calls in Minot will be routed to Williston dispatch. For non-emergency calls, use 701-818-5411.

We will update this story when service is restored.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in Bismarck to close
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
ND Highway Patrol
43 fatal crashes in North Dakota during ‘deadliest days of summer’

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 9/11/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/11/2022
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers complain
Bis-Man Metropolitan Planning Organization study
Bis-Man Metropolitan Planning Organization to study traffic at busy intersections
uttc powwow
52nd Annual United Tribes Technical College International Powwow