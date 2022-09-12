Stanley Cup in Mandan Monday

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Former UND players have brought the Stanley Cup to Grand Forks, but the NHL championship trophy has never been displayed in Western North Dakota.

Monday, the Cup was in Mandan.

It’s the oldest trophy for professional sports in North America. The Cup dates back to 1892.

In 1926, the Stanley Cup became the property of the National Hockey League.

Casey Bond is the strength and conditioning coach for the Colorado Avalanche.

He’s from Mandan, and Casey decided to bring the Cup back to his hometown.

“This is something I’ve been dreaming about for over 20 years,” said Bond. “One of my mentors was in my position in 2001 and I was able to be a small part of it and just experience what they did and their Cup party. And since that day, I’ve planned this day in my head, and with COVID, we had a shortened year and I didn’t think we’d be able to come and it turned out about a month ago they said you can do this if we can get this turned around in a day. And the NHL has been fantastic and this is a dream come true for sure.”

Bond graduated from Mandan in 1993. He says being able to do this for family and friends was extremely important to him but before the Stanley Cup got to the rink, Casey had a special place to take it because his dad is not around to enjoy this day.

“This is huge, and like I said, I didn’t think it was going to happen and I have people texting me, ‘Hey when’s it coming? When are you bringing it?’ I thought it was done. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to do it, and the hardest part on that one I wanted to bring it home, but I wanted to bring it to the cemetery and that was the hardest one. So, it just kind of makes it that much more special to be able to do this.”

People started lining up to see the Stanley Cup well before viewing time started at 2 p.m. It’s open to the public until 7:30 p.m. at the Starion Sports Complex.

