Pot could cost the state millions: or could it?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recreational marijuana is on the ballot this November, and Monday the state budget office determined it might cost the state money if passed. However, that’s not the whole picture.

Beginning in 2023, it’s estimated the measure would generate about three million dollars in revenue over the next four years, but the expenses would total nearly five million dollars. But since marijuana has never been legalized before, it’s difficult to say definitively if the state will make or lose money off the legalization of marijuana.

“Really, right now, there are a lot of things that may come into play, but nobody is sure at this time, with the number of variables, to be able to provide an actual fiscal impact number,” said Jason Wahl with the Division of Medical Marijuana.

One of the areas the state knows it would have to ramp up spending in response to legalized marijuana is in enforcement, like the staffing of the Highway Patrol. They anticipate they’d need more money for salaries and wages, training, drug screening devices, and a media and advertising campaign.

