Pot could cost the state millions: or could it?

Marijuana
Marijuana(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recreational marijuana is on the ballot this November, and Monday the state budget office determined it might cost the state money if passed. However, that’s not the whole picture.

Beginning in 2023, it’s estimated the measure would generate about three million dollars in revenue over the next four years, but the expenses would total nearly five million dollars. But since marijuana has never been legalized before, it’s difficult to say definitively if the state will make or lose money off the legalization of marijuana.

“Really, right now, there are a lot of things that may come into play, but nobody is sure at this time, with the number of variables, to be able to provide an actual fiscal impact number,” said Jason Wahl with the Division of Medical Marijuana.

One of the areas the state knows it would have to ramp up spending in response to legalized marijuana is in enforcement, like the staffing of the Highway Patrol. They anticipate they’d need more money for salaries and wages, training, drug screening devices, and a media and advertising campaign.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in Bismarck to close
Nikki Sue Entzel at her pretrial hearing
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers raise concerns
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

stanley cup mandan
Stanley Cup in Mandan Monday
Papa's Pumpkin Patch 2022
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch pops up for another year
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: DLB golf’s Lauryn Keller
BE PREPARED
Minot Fire practices high-rise emergencies
sports
Evening Sportscast 9/12/22