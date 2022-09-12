Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck

Thomas Schmidt accused of intending to deliver fentanyl
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old is in custody after police say he intended to deal fentanyl in Bismarck.

Police say a source said Thomas Schmidt of Bismarck had sold him two pounds of methamphetamine and more than 40 fentanyl pills. The source provided police with text messages he said Schmidt had sent.

Officers say last Tuesday they intercepted a package with 2,000 fentanyl pills that had been shipped to Schmidt’s apartment building and believed Schmidt was the intended recipient.

Police arrested Schmidt Friday after a chase. They say he admitted to working with people in Detroit, Michigan to sell drugs in Bismarck.

