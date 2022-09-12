Planes and pancakes for a cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pancakes and planes were flying at Bismarck Aero Center Sunday.

It’s the time of year the Aero Center holds its annual fundraiser for The Scottish Rite Speech Center.

Through sponsors and donations, they hope to raise between $5,000-10,000. All of the money raised goes towards helping children get access to speech therapy. The event also showcased over 20 planes.

“To bring the community out to the airport and get up close and personal with airplanes when they don’t really have an opportunity. A lot of the things that you see on the ramp here today are not really available for the community to come up and see and touch and look at,” said Shae Helling, director of marketing at The Bismarck Aero Center.

Over 1,200 people attended and donated to the event, and got to enjoy the planes, and a pancake breakfast.

