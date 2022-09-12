Nearly 10K barrels of produced water spilled outside Williston

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A produced water spill leaked nearly 10,000 barrels in Williams County.

The pipeline spill, which took place seven miles northeast of Williston, also entered into Stony Creek. Roughly 9,800 barrels were reportedly spilled from the pipeline, which is operated by Zavanna, LLC.

State environmental experts say they are inspecting and monitoring the cleanup.

The cause of the spill is being investigated.

