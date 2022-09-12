Nearly 10K barrels of produced water spilled outside Williston

Produced water spill in Williams County
Produced water spill in Williams County(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A produced water spill leaked nearly 10,000 barrels in Williams County.

The pipeline spill, which took place seven miles northeast of Williston, also entered into Stony Creek. Roughly 9,800 barrels were reportedly spilled from the pipeline, which is operated by Zavanna, LLC.

State environmental experts say they are inspecting and monitoring the cleanup.

The cause of the spill is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in Bismarck to close
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers raise concerns
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Nikki Sue Entzel at her pretrial hearing
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial

Latest News

Stanley Cup in Mandan
Stanley Cup in Mandan Monday
Thomas Schmidt accused of intending to deliver fentanyl
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
Naming contest finalists announced
Minot Northwoods League expansion team naming contest finalists announced
FILE - Williston's Semi-Annual Job Fair
Williston’s Semi-Annual Job Fair set for September 22