Minot Northwoods League expansion team naming contest finalists announced

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Northwoods League expansion team announced the five finalists for the naming contest Monday morning.

The names are: the “Dakrats,” “Hot Tots,” “Why Nots,” “Berserkers” and “Night Owls.”

The ownership group explained the five names in a release:

Minot Dakrats - Dakrats is a term the Minot Air Force Base residents and more have coined for prairie dogs and gophers in the Minot area. Can you picture a giant prairie dog mascot calling Corbett Field his home?

Minot Hot Tots - Tater tot hot dish is one of the most popular dishes in North Dakota. This name is a unique and fun play on a very North Dakota dish. Can you imagine a flaming tater tot as your team logo? Maybe it even has cheese for hair! We can already hear fans cheering “The Tots are HOT” after a big win.

Minot Why Nots - Why bring a team to Minot? Why Not?! Why Not Minot is a common phrase across all of North Dakota. This name would not only tie into this popular phrase, but it would also pay tribute to the team that started the foundation for baseball history in Minot, the Minot Why Nots. The Minot Why Nots played for one short year at Corbett Field in 1917. What would the mascot be? The opportunities are endless. It could be related to the strong fishing ties in the community or a train conductor calling people to come to Minot. Why not right?

Minot Berserk (Berserkers) - Everyone in Minot knows that Norse and Scandinavian heritage runs deep. In the old Norse written corpus, berserkers were those who were said to have fought in a trance-like fury. These warriors often fought without armor wearing only animal skins. This name choice settles on the more fierce side of team names. Are you ready to go Berserk for the Berserkers?

Minot Night Owls - Minot has a long history of the railroad, and the story goes that the town sprung up “over night” while railroad workers constructed the trestle across the Gassman Coulee. Night Owls is a railroad term for a passenger train that operates late in the evening. With our baseball games happening almost exclusively in the evening the ties can’t get much better.

Voting is open until Friday, Sept. 23 on MinotNWLBaseball.com.

For more information, visit the release on the expansion team website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.