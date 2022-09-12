Minot Fire practices high-rise emergencies

Henry Towers fire drill
Henry Towers fire drill(KMOT)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Firefighters have to be ready to quickly respond to challenges when a fire breaks out, even if it’s several stories up.

Minot doesn’t see many high-rise fires, which makes it important for crews to practice responding to these kinds of events. Structures like Henry Towers present a unique challenge to firefighters.

”If the system has a standpipe we can use that, otherwise we have to stretch hoses up. Just to get access to the fire is the biggest thing, and the large amount of people in the building, just in the floors above to get them out,” said Jason Babinchak, battalion chief.

Henry Towers is a ten-floor apartment building south of downtown in Minot, and the drill on Monday happened in an empty apartment on the eighth floor. Afterward, crews were going over what they did.

”We charge the line in the stairwell. That way we can open the door and push down the hallway with a charged line,” said Shane Gilliss, fire captain.

After hooking up to a fitting in the stairwell, they went down the hall into the “burning” apartment and evacuated a mannequin.

”It went very well [Monday], we’re very well trained and maintained and ready through our system, and it proved today. They’re doing a good job with it,” said Babinchak.

Officials with the department said they felt it went well and are confident in their crews if they need to respond to this kind of emergency.

They’ll be back out there Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. running the same drills with other fire crews from town.

