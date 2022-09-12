John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time

FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months”...
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, has been denied release.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said an interview with the Board of Parole was held Aug. 31.

The board’s decision to deny parole with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.

Chapman’s next appearance date is scheduled for February 2024.

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard with a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 12 times.

