High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead

Conner Erickson
Conner Erickson(WCCO)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (WCCO) - A Brainerd high school senior is in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football game.

According to the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured during Friday night’s game in Moorhead. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.

“We ask everyone to keep Conner and the Erickson family in their thoughts and prayers,” the football team said in a post.

In a CaringBridge update on Sunday, the family said there is no specific hit or play that has been determined to be the cause of the injury.

The family said Erickson has swelling of his skull and has been sedated since Friday, causing a fever and high blood pressure that has since been declining.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe page for Erickson had already raised more than $47,000.

