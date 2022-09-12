FEMA releases new flood map, adds about 1,100 structures in south Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many more people in south Bismarck will be required to buy flood insurance due to an updated flood map from FEMA.

Three weeks ago, the Federal Emergency Management Agency hosted an open house in cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Water Recourses and city and county officials where they announced that 1,100 structures would be added to the 100-year flood map. City Commissioner Greg Zenker says the City of Bismarck can’t stop the changes.

“Us as a city, we cannot appeal this fact-finding,” says Zenker.

Because the scope of this study was for all of Burleigh County, one drainage ditch that was not previously studied was included. Residents say that during the flood of 2011, it functioned as it should. A representative of the Department of Water Resources acknowledges the success they had ten years ago, but it’s not enough to have accreditation from FEMA.

“While the Watcher drainage ditch operates and does provide protection, it’s just not enough to meet the accreditation standard that is laid out in the federal code of regulations,” said Laura Horner, risk map program manager with the North Dakota Department of Water Resources.

Zenker said the study found the drainage ditch on Washington Street was unable to meet FEMA standards, but in 2011 when it was tested with a devastating flood, it functioned and protected the homes as it was intended.

“It’s very functionable, it works, and it worked in 2011. I wasn’t on the Commission at that time, but as a city, we made adjustments to make that thing so it would function and we could stop water from coming back in from the river,” added Zenker.

The cost to upgrade the drainage ditch to meet FEMA’s standard would cost more than $70 million. Zenker says to take on a project with that price tag, it would not be possible to justify the cost based on just a one-in-a-hundred-year event.

If you are included in the new flood map and have questions or concerns, Laura Horner encourages people to reach out to the City of Bismarck’s flood plan administration program or the state Department of Water Resources.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.