Business owners purchase former Dickinson Press building

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Dickinson businesses are expanding their spaces.

Artistic Exchange Dance Studio and Kinder-Kidz Learning Center are moving into the former Dickinson Press building.

The newspaper has moved into a building downtown.

The front half will be for the childcare center and the back for the dance center.

Megan Vanson is the owner of Artistic Exchange Dance Studio and Jennifer Moser is the owner of Kinder-Kidz Learning Center.

Both owners say their businesses are growing, so the move into a larger space comes at a good time.

“We are currently in a space that is three studios and every single dance floor we have in this building will be bigger than our largest studio right now. We’re moving into five studios here and there’s room to expand,” said Megan Vanson and Jennifer Moser, Dickinson.

Kinder-Kidz hopes to be open by early next year and the dance studio by November.

