Bis-Man Metropolitan Planning Organization to study traffic at busy intersections

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization will be collecting traffic counts at major intersections in Bismarck and Mandan.

They began collecting data on Friday and will continue their efforts through October 1. The traffic count will be conducted by placing cameras at intersections being studied and will count both automobile, bike, and pedestrian usage.

According to Bismarck-Mandan MPO, the traffic count will not interfere with the flow of normal traffic.

