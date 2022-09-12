52nd Annual United Tribes Technical College International Powwow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday was the final day of The United Tribes Technical College International Powwow. Over the last three days, the attendees shopped, visited food vendors, and celebrated Indigenous culture.

Hundreds of dancers of all ages performed over the weekend, connecting with their culture.

“I’m dancing for my people and representing my culture and expressing myself,” said Terina Delong, a dancer of eight years.

For some, dancing at the powwows are celebrations that they look forward to all year.

“It kind of makes me feel better. I think about it a lot whenever I’m feeling like that. I think about how like whenever the next powwow I can dance at,” said Jacie Thompson, a dancer of two years.

Some dancers have been participating for decades, and for others, it was their first year.

“It’s for all ages, and you can join into the circle whenever you want, and it’s just fun,” said Jayla Plenty Chief, a dancer of 15 years.

Travis Harden, an Indigenous artist, said a powwow is a place for different tribes to connect and celebrate.

“They share their culture, different cultures, and different dances, and everyone has their own style of dancing,” said Travis Harden, an artist.

He encourages people to attend a powwow to connect with history and ask questions about the heritage, like his art to learn.

“I share culture, different designs, and our culture has a lot to do with art in the design to the meanings in the story and the history,” said Harden.

The UTTC powwow is an annual event held in September each year and celebrated 52 years of hosting it this summer.

This powwow is also one of the largest outdoor events still a part of the Northern Great Plains powwow circuit, so since has been coined the Home of the Champions.

