43 fatal crashes in North Dakota during ‘deadliest days of summer’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This past week marked the end of this year’s “deadliest days of summer.” That’s the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when responders typically see the most driving fatalities. Those patrolling North Dakota’s more than 100,000 miles of roadway say they’ve seen high rates of fatalities during this stretch over the past five years.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, responders report 43 fatal crashes this year as opposed to 34 in 2021 and 38 in 2020. As the year winds down and hazardous weather conditions pick up, troopers say it’s vital for drivers to stay alert on the road.

“But you know, we’re always out there consistently reminding drivers to drive safely,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

This year, 22.7% of North Dakota’s fatal crashes have also involved a commercial motor vehicle.

Vision Zero representatives say it’s important for everyone to take steps to share the roads by driving defensively, avoiding blind spots, and allowing one vehicle length for every 10 mph you’re traveling when changing lanes in front of large vehicles.

Vision Zero’s Truck Driver Appreciation Week begins Sept. 11.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.