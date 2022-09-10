Watch for hot air balloons over Medora this weekend

Hot air balloons fly over Medora
Hot air balloons fly over Medora(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a great weekend to head out to Medora. If the weather is just right, hot air balloons will fly over the badlands.

The 20th Annual Badlands Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off in Medora Saturday morning, with tentative flights planned for the morning and evening, as well as Sunday morning.

On Friday morning, members of the media got the opportunity to float over Medora and take in the sights.

In recent years, when weather hasn’t made launching the balloons possible, pilots have offered tethered rides to the public. They say even that is never a disappointment.

“That’s one of the best things about it, is giving this experience to someone who has never had it. I’ve never really had anyone disappointed, saying they were sorry they went,” Jayme Pfeifer, a hot air balloon pilot, laughed.

The rally coincides with the Medora Musical’s final weekend. The last performance is Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Wheat field
Towner County Sheriff releases new details on investigation into four deaths
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward

Latest News

evening sportscast
Evening Sportscast 9/9/22
0909 wx
Evening Weather 9/9/22
dan the tree man
Dan's Garden 9/9/22
d7 schools
Williston schools to reconfigure next year; two rural schools to close