Watch for hot air balloons over Medora this weekend

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a great weekend to head out to Medora. If the weather is just right, hot air balloons will fly over the badlands.

The 20th Annual Badlands Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off in Medora Saturday morning, with tentative flights planned for the morning and evening, as well as Sunday morning.

On Friday morning, members of the media got the opportunity to float over Medora and take in the sights.

In recent years, when weather hasn’t made launching the balloons possible, pilots have offered tethered rides to the public. They say even that is never a disappointment.

“That’s one of the best things about it, is giving this experience to someone who has never had it. I’ve never really had anyone disappointed, saying they were sorry they went,” Jayme Pfeifer, a hot air balloon pilot, laughed.

The rally coincides with the Medora Musical’s final weekend. The last performance is Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.