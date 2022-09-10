UMary drops second straight to start season

UMary vs. Winona State
UMary vs. Winona State(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After leading 14-9 at halftime, the University of Mary football team scored only three points in the second half to fall 25-17 at Winona State.

Logan Nelson completed 15 of 29 for 150 yards. Danny Kittner tallied 75 yards on six catches, and rushed for a touchdown. David Small Jr. ran the ball 11 times for 46 yards and a score.

UMary hosts Southwest Minnesota State next week at The Bowl.

