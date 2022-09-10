Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes

FILE - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
FILE - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials have made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery.

Friday’s move by the administration of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte comes just days before a court will hear arguments on the legality of a similar rule adopted by the state on an emergency basis in May.

Prior to the two rules, state Judge Michael Moses had temporarily blocked enforcement of a 2021 Montana law that made it difficult for transgender people to change their birth certificate.

Transgender rights advocates say only Tennessee, Oklahoma and West Virginia have similar sweeping prohibitions against birth certificate changes.

