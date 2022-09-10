Minot State women’s hockey adds players from as far as British Columbia, as close as Minot

New Minot State hockey players
New Minot State hockey players(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Even after a trip to the national semifinals last season, coach Ryan Miner reloaded the Minot State women’s hockey team roster.

In addition to new assistant coach Rachael Smith, Miner added eight rookies and a graduate transfer from University of Regina: Jordan Kulbida.

“Honestly, I was pretty nervous. I don’t know many people here. But I knew a couple players who played here and they’ve said so many great things about Minot so I wanted to try it out for my last year,” said Kulbida.

Minot’s own Abby Tallman joins the team this season.

Tallman tallied 32 points for the Majettes last year, but said she understands the difference between high school and college hockey.

“There’s a big difference. Girls are stronger, they’re better, they’re faster. I was really nervous, but it was a way better pace than I could have ever imagined. I love playing fast-paced hockey and it was a great change to make,” said Tallman.

Jordan Ivanco returns in net for the fourth season as a starter. Megan Norris, last year’s leading point scorer, also returns.

The Beavers open the season with an exhibition against the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology on Sept. 30 at the MAYSA Arena.

