Fighting Hawks top nationally-ranked Northern Iowa in home, conference opener

UND vs. UNI
UND vs. UNI(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A streak that’s lived on since 1986 — the North Dakota Fighting Hawks win another home opener. Down 10-7 at the half, UND outscored UNI 22 to 17 in the second half to win 29-27.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster shined, completing 20 of 23 for 275 yards and two scores. Former UNI running back Tyler Hoosman, now a Fighting Hawk, rushed the ball 17 times for 102 yards.

After the big win, UND goes to Northern Arizona next week for game three of the season.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheat field
Towner County Sheriff releases new details on investigation into four deaths
King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Knowles Jewelry
The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward

Latest News

UMary vs. Winona State
UMary drops second straight to start season
NDSU vs. North Carolina A&T
Bison roll to 40 point win
friday night fever
Friday Football Fiver 9/9/22 - PART 1
New Minot State hockey players
Minot State women’s hockey adds players from as far as British Columbia, as close as Minot