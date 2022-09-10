Fighting Hawks top nationally-ranked Northern Iowa in home, conference opener

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A streak that’s lived on since 1986 — the North Dakota Fighting Hawks win another home opener. Down 10-7 at the half, UND outscored UNI 22 to 17 in the second half to win 29-27.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster shined, completing 20 of 23 for 275 yards and two scores. Former UNI running back Tyler Hoosman, now a Fighting Hawk, rushed the ball 17 times for 102 yards.

After the big win, UND goes to Northern Arizona next week for game three of the season.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.