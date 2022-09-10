Coats for Kids gathering winter gear in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Salvation Army in Minot is getting started with their Coats for Kids program and looking for help.

Staff said they help around two hundred kids a year on average. This winter, gear is left over from last year, but they’re looking for more.

They accept new and gently used snow gear that they give to children in need in the community.

“We really want to help children in need and help them get ahead of the winter weather,” said John Woodard, Salvation Army captain.

You can take coats, hats, gloves, and boots to the Salvation Army office in Minot, or donate money to the cause.

