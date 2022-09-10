Bison roll to 40 point win

NDSU vs. North Carolina A&T
NDSU vs. North Carolina A&T(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season.

Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.

NDSU heads on the road for the first time in 2022 next Saturday, traveling to Arizona to take on the Wildcats.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheat field
Towner County Sheriff releases new details on investigation into four deaths
King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Knowles Jewelry
The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward

Latest News

UMary vs. Winona State
UMary drops second straight to start season
UND vs. UNI
Fighting Hawks top nationally-ranked Northern Iowa in home, conference opener
friday night fever
Friday Football Fiver 9/9/22 - PART 1
New Minot State hockey players
Minot State women’s hockey adds players from as far as British Columbia, as close as Minot