Bison roll to 40 point win

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season.

Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.

NDSU heads on the road for the first time in 2022 next Saturday, traveling to Arizona to take on the Wildcats.

