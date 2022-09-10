Annual Iron Dog competition in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They say a dog is a man’s best friend, and that is no different for police officers. To celebrate the hard work and bonding between the canines and their partners, Bismarck Police Department held their K-9 Iron Dog Competition on Saturday.

These working dogs were the main attraction for hundreds people who packed the stands at Haaland Fields. Their handlers compete in obedience courses that might look seamless but require a lot of training.

“All this stuff here might seem like it’s Hollywood show stuff, but it’s very realistic stuff that officers have encountered. You can see a lot of stuff we do,” said Sergeant Lyle Sinclair, a Bismarck Police K-9 trainer.

There are five courses the handlers and dogs compete in to test their obedience. 12 teams from all over North Dakota, including Williston, Fargo, and Stark County, were excited to attend this year.

“We like to shoot our mouths off about stuff. This helps us motivate ourselves to be better. It’s us competing against our buddies,” said Sinclair.

“These courses they put together look very exciting. We’re pumped to do it,” said Elizebeth Miller, K-9 handler with the Fargo PD.

While the event is a fun time for the officers and dogs to show off their skills, the courses help handlers develop practical skills with their dogs.

“Kind of enhances your leadership as well as taking over and control of calls, especially when you need to use a dog,” said Miller.

The event also gives the police department the opportunity to share how the dogs adhere the safety protocols.

“We just came here with the kids to enjoy some of the last nice summer weather before returning to fall, and enjoy time watching the police dogs that are so well trained and all the unique things they do,” said Jack Sitter, a resident of Bismarck.

Law enforcement says certain dog breeds like German Shepherds, Belgium Shepherds, and Dutch Shepherds make some of the best police dogs.

Before any of the police officers can get trained with their dogs, they go through testing to see if they meet the criteria, and then they go through 4-12 weeks of training.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.