Annual Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Walk meets it’s goal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seas of purple made their way through Sertoma Park to advocate for an end to Alzheimer’s disease. The annual walk honors those fighting the disease and those who have been lost.

This year, the walk raised well over the goal amount of $57,000, surpassing that number by $8,000. The funds go towards research, advocacy groups, and multiple programs.

“It’s so important to have this walk in our community because it helps us provide free care and support for those living with the disease and their caregivers in our community,” said Emily Bultema, senior development manager.

The event has been held in Bismarck for the past 15 years, and, this year, 250-300 people participated in the walk.

