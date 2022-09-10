Annual Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Walk meets it’s goal

2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Walk in Bismarck
2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Walk in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seas of purple made their way through Sertoma Park to advocate for an end to Alzheimer’s disease. The annual walk honors those fighting the disease and those who have been lost.

This year, the walk raised well over the goal amount of $57,000, surpassing that number by $8,000. The funds go towards research, advocacy groups, and multiple programs.

“It’s so important to have this walk in our community because it helps us provide free care and support for those living with the disease and their caregivers in our community,” said Emily Bultema, senior development manager.

The event has been held in Bismarck for the past 15 years, and, this year, 250-300 people participated in the walk.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheat field
Towner County Sheriff releases new details on investigation into four deaths
King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Knowles Jewelry
The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward

Latest News

Coats for Kids in Minot
Coats for Kids gathering winter gear in Minot
K-9 at Iron Dog competition
Annual Iron Dog competition in Bismarck
Judge restores oil lease on land sacred to US, Canada tribes
FILE - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes