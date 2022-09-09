Troopers ‘often’ find people driving with suspended licenses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not everyone on the road has a valid license to drive. The NDDOT reports that more than 64,000 people in the state have suspended licenses -- for various reasons, including having too many points on a license or getting arrested for DUI. After suspension, some folks still drive hoping they won’t get caught.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say over the past five years they’ve issued about five driving under suspension citations a day across the state.

Some risk the penalty because they need transportation to work or live in a rural setting away from public transportation options.

“If there’s something we can update within our system to where for certain situations individuals can get their license back easier and they’re not a danger to other individuals on the roadway, it would probably be a good thing. But we want to ensure that we keep the drivers that don’t drive responsibly, that have shown a history of not driving responsibly, to keep them off the roadway to keep the roadway safe,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

While some residents complain of roadblocks to get licenses back, the NDDOT reports last year they installed 52 kiosks across the state to help make the process easier.

Driving with a suspended license is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. If you have multiple convictions, the punishment can increase to almost a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

