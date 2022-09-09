Troopers ‘often’ find people driving with suspended licenses

Suspended Licenses
Suspended Licenses(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not everyone on the road has a valid license to drive. The NDDOT reports that more than 64,000 people in the state have suspended licenses -- for various reasons, including having too many points on a license or getting arrested for DUI. After suspension, some folks still drive hoping they won’t get caught.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say over the past five years they’ve issued about five driving under suspension citations a day across the state.

Some risk the penalty because they need transportation to work or live in a rural setting away from public transportation options.

“If there’s something we can update within our system to where for certain situations individuals can get their license back easier and they’re not a danger to other individuals on the roadway, it would probably be a good thing. But we want to ensure that we keep the drivers that don’t drive responsibly, that have shown a history of not driving responsibly, to keep them off the roadway to keep the roadway safe,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

While some residents complain of roadblocks to get licenses back, the NDDOT reports last year they installed 52 kiosks across the state to help make the process easier.

Driving with a suspended license is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. If you have multiple convictions, the punishment can increase to almost a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
GoFundMe raises money for family of man found dead in Towner County murder-suicide.
More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide

Latest News

Fuel the Fight
Fuel the Fight works to ease the burden on Trinity CancerCare patients
Dustin Erker
CyberTip leads to arrest of Beulah man
King's Guest Ranch
King's Guest Ranch
Pheasant
Pheasant populations up nearly ten percent