Towner County Sheriff releases new details on investigation into four deaths

TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – The Towner County Sheriff released new details Friday on the investigation into the deaths of four men who were found fatally shot in a farm field near Leeds Aug. 29.

Sheriff Andrew Hillier said their investigation revealed that Robert Bracken fatally shot the other three men—his son Justin Bracken, his brother Richard Bracken, and Doug Dulmage, before taking his own life.

Hillier said investigators learned of a dispute between Robert and Richard that had been escalating prior to the events of the men’s deaths.

The sheriff said the men were in a wheat field attending to the harvest at the time of the incident.

