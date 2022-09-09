Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A 16-year-old died Tuesday night after being hit by a semi-truck on a portion of Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said a semi-truck was heading westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
GoFundMe raises money for family of man found dead in Towner County murder-suicide.
More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing

Latest News

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta.
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in...
Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy
Mund, Becker to be on the general election ballot
Cara Mund, Rep. Rick Becker approved to be placed on ballot for general election