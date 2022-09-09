Surrey holds pep rally ahead of homecoming game

SURREY, N.D. (KMOT) - Surrey hosts a familiar foe Friday night: Divide County.

“It’s going to be a ‘dub’, for sure,” said senior Mia Aberle.

The Mustangs and Maroons are two of the top teams in Region 8.

“This is a huge game for us. It definitely could determine the region, so it’s a big game,” said coach Connor Hill.

To build excitement, the school held a pep rally Friday morning.

“It’s good to have a community like this behind us, knowing that they’ll come out and support us,” said senior Will Mayo.

Coaches introduced the fall sports teams. Students played games, won prizes, and showed off school spirit.

Friday is also Surrey’s homecoming night. Seniors Will Mayo and Mia Aberle were revealed as the king and queen.

“It’s nice to see the whole school come together and support the guys,” said Mia.

Friday night’s game kicks off at 6 p.m. in Surrey.

