Surrey holds pep rally ahead of homecoming game

Surrey Pep Rally
Surrey Pep Rally(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURREY, N.D. (KMOT) - Surrey hosts a familiar foe Friday night: Divide County.

“It’s going to be a ‘dub’, for sure,” said senior Mia Aberle.

The Mustangs and Maroons are two of the top teams in Region 8.

“This is a huge game for us. It definitely could determine the region, so it’s a big game,” said coach Connor Hill.

To build excitement, the school held a pep rally Friday morning.

“It’s good to have a community like this behind us, knowing that they’ll come out and support us,” said senior Will Mayo.

Coaches introduced the fall sports teams. Students played games, won prizes, and showed off school spirit.

Friday is also Surrey’s homecoming night. Seniors Will Mayo and Mia Aberle were revealed as the king and queen.

“It’s nice to see the whole school come together and support the guys,” said Mia.

Friday night’s game kicks off at 6 p.m. in Surrey.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
GoFundMe raises money for family of man found dead in Towner County murder-suicide.
More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 9/08/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/08/2022
Ray Ruschel
‘If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it’; 49-year-old Freshman joins NDSCS Football team
Lamoureux Twins
Lamoureux Twins - Hockey hall of fame
10PM Sportscast 9/7/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/07/2022