Students from London living in Bismarck said the queen’s passing will be a “big loss” for the world

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the end of an era in England as news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death is shared around the world.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, or as she’s officially known Queen Elizabeth II was born in April 1926, she ascended to the throne when she was 27 in 1953. As the world learned of her death, tributes poured in. But locally, two student athletes from England remember her as a steadfast leader and a role model for young women.

“If you say the U.K. you think straight away, the queen. She just very empowering, not just for females but Britain,” said Tara Young, from Weston Super Mare, England.

“She’s just the figure of the U.K.. I’ve grown up with her so she’s just a big part of my life and being English, being British,” added Kira Hockley of Yeovil, England.

They say the relationship the British have with the Queen is special (Everyone loves her, you can’t say a bad word about her...she’s just a lovely person), and the space her passing leaves will be felt not just in England but around the world.

“Just the whole world is going to be a big loss for everyone just because she’s been such a big figure for everyone not just English. Just because her life was dedicated to the role of being the Queen,” said Young.

As the second Elizabethan ages comes to an end, they also realize that things will be different when they return home.

“The notes will change, the national anthem will change, a whole new era I guess,” said Hockley.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest ruling monarch will certainly leave a void in many areas, as many people have not lived in a world without her. England’s residents said, “God Save the Queen” and begin anew with “God save the King”.

The country will mourn for approximately 10 days until a funeral is held for the Queen, then the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, will become known as King Charles III.

